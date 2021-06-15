FORNEY, Texas — Amazon’s new fulfillment center in Forney is officially open for business.
Forney Mayor Amanda Lewis and Forney Fire Chief Derek Briggs joined Amazon executives for a ribbon cutting ceremony as Amazon welcomed new employees inside of the 1,000,000 square-foot building for the first time Sunday and Monday to celebrate the official launch of operations.
The state-of-the-art fulfillment center will employ more than 500 full-time associates who will work alongside innovative technology to pick, pack, and ship bulky or larger-sized customer items such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment, or rugs.
On top of Amazon’s minimum $15 per hour starting wage, the company offers full-time employees industry-leading benefits, which include comprehensive healthcare from day one, 401(k) with 50 percent match, up to 20 weeks paid parental leave and Amazon’s innovative Career Choice program, which pre-pays 95% of tuition for courses in high-demand fields.
In addition, Amazon has pledged to invest over $700 million to provide upskilling training for 100,000 U.S. employees for in-demand jobs. Programs will help Amazonians from all backgrounds access training to move into highly skilled roles across the company’s corporate offices, tech hubs, fulfillment centers, retail stores, and transportation network, or pursue career paths outside of Amazon.
The facility will continue hiring over the next few weeks. Interested candidates can visit https://www.amazondelivers.jobs/ to learn more and apply online.