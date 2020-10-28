FORNEY, Texas — Chipotle Mexican Grill recently opened its new Forney restaurant — featuring a "Chipotlane" drive-thru pickup lane for digital orders.
The location is also currently hiring, a spokesperson confirmed to inForney.com on Wednesday afternoon. The company says each location typically employs about 25 people and offers competitive benefits, crew bonuses, and an opportunity to earn an extra month's worth of pay each year. Additionally, Chipotle offers a debt-free college degree program, English as a second language, and access to mental healthcare for employees and their families.
The Forney location, located at 825 East U.S. Highway 80, will be open every day from 10:45 a.m. until 10 p.m. The restaurant's interior dining is open with limited seating due to COVID-19 restrictions and customers are also able to order take-out, mobile pick-up, and contactless delivery with tamper-evident packaging.
Chipotle says it has leveraged its app and website as a donation platform to allow guests an opportunity to give back. Customers can round up their bill to the highest dollar amount at checkout to donate to the National Young Farmers Coalition, a national advocacy network of young farmers fighting for the future of agriculture, and the company makes it east to fundraiser for local Dallas-area causes with events that give back 33%.
On the digital fundraising front, Chipotle says a new digital fundraising codes program increases fundraiser access to customers who porefer to digitally order ahead. Overall, the company says they have donated more than $50 million to local schools, PTAs, sports teams, and more, nationwide. For more infomration or to scheudle your fundraising event, visit community.chipotle.com.
Those interested in applying for a position at this location, or others, should visit the company's website at chipotle.com/careers.