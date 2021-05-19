FORNEY, Texas — After nearly a year's vacancy, the City of Forney and Forney Economic Development Corporation (EDC) have filled the role of economic development director.
On Thursday, May 13, 2021, the Forney EDC's Board of Directors took action to appoint Lynn Spencer as the corporation's new director.
Spencer will join the Forney EDC on June 14, 2021, and will be leaving her position as the economic development project and program manager for the Falcon Field Airport in Mesa, Arizona.
“Mrs. Spencer’s extensive experience in economic development in the private and public sectors makes her extremely qualified for the unique opportunities associated with the City of Forney," stated City of Forney interim City Manager Charles Daniels, in announcing the new hire today. "I am confident that she will be an exceptional Director of Economic Development for the Forney Economic Development Corporation.”
“I look forward to being part of the new leadership team that will be moving Forney forward," stated Spencer. "There is tremendous growth coming in this direction and I am very excited to lead the economic development team as we embrace the economic opportunities that are before us. My family is thrilled to be returning home to Texas and we appreciate being welcomed into the Forney family."
The position had remained vacant after former Director Warren Ketteman accepted a position as the director of the Waxahachie Economic Development Commission on June 5, 2020.
The Forney EDC Board, in issuing a letter to the Forney City Council after three failed hiring rounds, stated issues finding a qualified candidate for the position due to concerns with former Forney City Manager Anthony "Tony" Carson which alleged missed economic opportunities and an atmosphere and culture of retribution and intimidation created by the embattled city manager.
"Word of our environment has gotten out and is making the search for a quality person much more difficult," stated that letter.
News of the new hire comes just over a month after Carson was terminated in a separation agreement approved by the Forney City Council.
Additional from the City of Forney
Spencer is a graduate of California State University, Chico, where she obtained a Bachelor’s in Geography with a focus on Urban Economic Development. Before working in Arizona, Spencer spent most of her career in Texas. Some of her previous roles were CEO/President and Executive Director at the San Patricio Economic Development Corporation and Vice President of Government Affairs and Business Development at The Goodman Corporation in Houston, Texas.