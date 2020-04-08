FORNEY, TEXAS — The Forney City council approved the purchase of two electric trams and related equipment to be used at various special events including a new “Festival of Lights” originally planned for the 2020 holiday season at last night’s meeting.
As part of the council’s consent agenda, they approved a resolution giving the city manager authority to purchase two trams through the TXMAS cooperative for $127,132.00.
According to the agenda packet, “The Christmas project is funded in the amount of $600,000 and the project is created. This purchase would come out of that funded project.”
Each of the trams and their extended trailers can transfer 46 people at a time according to the proposal provided by Forney city manager Tony Carson. The consent agenda items passed unanimously without discussion.
Details about the event have been limited and the city had not made a formal announcement about the “Festival of Lights” prior to last night’s council action.
“Since last year the City has been planning on a Festival of Lights at Community Park,” City Manager Tony Carson tells inForney.com via email. “We continue to explore the best way to go forward financially and in trying to see what the future will be over the next 7 months. I expect to have more information over the next couple of months on our plans for 2020.”