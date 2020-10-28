TERRELL, Texas – American National Bank of Texas President and CEO, Robert Hulsey, has been elected to the board of directors for the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.
“Mr. Hulsey has been elected to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas board of directors as a Class A director (elected by member banks to represent member banks) for a three-year term beginning January 1, 2021 and ending December 31, 2023,” says Jennifer Chamberlain, Director of Communications & Outreach for the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.
Hulsey joined American National Bank of Texas in June of 1976. He worked in various operations and lending positions at the bank before being named president and chief executive officer in 1989.
Hulsey says he wanted to serve on the board to be a voice for community banks from across the region.
“I wanted to make sure that community banks have a strong voice on the Federal Reserve Bank board,” Hulsey tells inForney.com.
“The Federal Reserve Bank has always been a strong supporter of community banks, and I will work to ensure that they maintain that position as we move forward,” Hulsey said.
Hulsey says that community banks have been essential to small businesses across the state for generations, but never more so than during the recent pandemic.
“Community banks account for about 10% of assets nationwide, but were responsible for lending over 50% of payroll protection loans to small businesses during the pandemic. This show’s how vital community banks like ours and other are essential to our local small businesses and economy,” Hulsey says.
Hulsey says that his experience and network with community banks across the state will no doubt be helpful while serving on the board.
As one of the oldest independently owned banks in Texas, started in 1875, American National Bank is celebrating 145 years of banking this year.
Hulsey has served as president and director of the Greater Terrell United Way, chairman of the Terrell Park board, board member of the Terrell Heritage Society, director in Cultural Arts of Terrell, and director and chairman of the Terrell Chamber of Commerce. He has also served as director of Texas Bankers Association, chairman of the Independent Bankers Association of Texas, chairman of the Services Board of the Independent Bankers Association of Texas, director of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas, and director of Southwestern Automated Clearing House Association.
Hulsey is also a trustee of Episcopal Foundation of Dallas and a trustee of the Episcopal Diocese of Dallas Corporation. Robert currently serves as president of the Terrell ISD Excellence Foundation and vice president of the A. Fern Norville Shelter Foundation.
A graduate of Terrell High School and the University of Texas in mechanical engineering, Hulsey earned his Master of Business Administration from the University of Pennsylvania at the Wharton Graduate School.