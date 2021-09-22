TERRELL, Texas — The Terrell City Council on Tuesday night approved the final plat for Texas Roadhouse in the Crossroads at Terrell development — paving way for the "legendary" Texas steakhouse to open its first Kaufman County location.
Texas Roadhouse's proposed location is adjacent Olive Garden along SPUR 557.
Last week, the Terrell Planning and Zoning Commission voted 6-0 to approve the final plat. Tuesday's action by the council was unanimous.
Developmental timelines were not discussed during Tuesday's meeting.
Louisville-based Texas Roadhouse opened its first location in 1993 in Clarksville, Indiana, and now operates more than 580 locations in 49 states and 22 international locations in nine foreign countries, according to the company's website.
Each restaurant averages 5,000 guests a week, the highest in the restaurant industry and, company-wide, Texas Roadhouse serves 300,000 meals per day. An average Texas Roadhouse location is between 6,700- and 7,500-square feet and seats 291 guests.