TERRELL, Texas — State of Texas Health & Human Services officials have confirmed that Dr. Dorthy Floyd, Phd. is no longer the administrator of Terrell State Hospital, one of the state's 10 psychiatric facilities.
Floyd has served as the hospital’s superintendent since 2014 but vacated the position on Wednesday according to a hospital employee.
inForney.com visited with Dr. Floyd on Tuesday afternoon, when she declined an invitation for interview about the COVID-19 outbreak and response at the hospital. Floyd said she was not “authorized to speak to the media”, but did confirm she was the hospital’s acting administrator.
Chief Press Officer for Texas Health and Human Services Commission, the state agency that oversees the hospital, Christine Mann said in an email to inForney.com on Thursday that the agency had accepted Dr. Floyd’s resignation earlier in the day.
“Medical Director Dr. Mark Messer is serving as the interim superintendent,” Mann said.
No reason for Dr. Floyd’s abrupt departure was provided.
Terrell State Hospital is one of Kaufman county’s largest employers with over 800 employees and a 288 patient bed capacity.