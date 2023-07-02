FORNEY, Texas — Tom Thumb, a leading grocery store chain renowned for its commitment to quality and service, held a ceremony this morning to mark the official groundbreaking of its highly anticipated Forney location (located at 435 S. FM 548, Forney, TX 75126).
The new Tom Thumb will include a fully stocked center store and the fresh departments Tom Thumb customers know and love, including Bakery, Deli, Meat & Seafood, Produce, and Floral.
The store will also include an in-store Starbucks coffee kiosk, a Pharmacy with a drive-thru, and DriveUp & Go grocery pick-up. The estimated opening of the store is the Summer of 2024.
We look forward to welcoming Tom Thumb to our community!