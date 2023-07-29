TERRELL, Texas — VanTrust Real Estate, LLC (VanTrust) announced on July 26, 2023, that it has acquired a 60.4-acre parcel of land in Terrell, Texas, with plans to develop two speculative industrial buildings.
Located near Highway 80 and Spur 557, the proposed buildings will collectively offer 702,000 square feet of space.
The newly acquired land is situated just three miles east of VanTrust's Forney Distribution Center, which was completed in 2022.
The first building to be developed on the new site will offer 196,560 square feet of rear-load facility space, while the second will be a 505,440-square-foot cross-dock facility. These modern buildings are expected to attract e-commerce and third-party logistics businesses, with existing nearby tenants including Amazon and Goodyear.
Bill Baumgardner, Executive Vice President at VanTrust and head of the Texas office, noted Terrell's strategic position. "Being just 25 miles east of downtown Dallas, Terrell acts as a major intersection for the region," Baumgardner said. He pointed out that the city's shovel-ready sites and excellent connectivity to Highway 80 and I-20, along with its strong labor demographics, make it a prime location for the industrial market.
This development in the East Dallas submarket directly links to U.S. Highway 80, Interstate 35, and Interstate 20, ensuring easy access to numerous rail, air, and ground transportation options. Additionally, the city offers easy access to Dallas Love Field and DFW International Airport. The U.S. Census Bureau ranked Kaufman County, where Terrell is located, as the second fastest-growing county in the nation in 2020.
With manufacturing employing 2,400 workers in the area, it remains Terrell's largest sector. Transportation and warehousing come next, employing 2,079 workers. Terrell also welcomed 1836 Farms, an Arizona-based milk-processing plant, in early 2020.
“Large, big-box distribution centers put Terrell on the map as a logistics heavyweight, and manufacturing and distribution hubs are still thriving,” said Josh Meredith, director of development at VanTrust. “Terrell’s location enables goods to be moved throughout the Texas market quickly and efficiently.”
Founded in 2010, VanTrust has experienced rapid growth and has developed over 61 million square feet of projects in various sectors across the country.
Demian Salmon of Stream Realty represented the land seller in the recent transaction.