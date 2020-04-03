KAUFMAN COUNTY, TEXAS — White ribbons and bows have begun popping up across Kaufman County as the community joins together to salute health care heroes.
The campaign which started online, has quickly spread across the state and nation using the hashtag #HealthCareHeroes. People are encouraged to display a white ribbon or bow on their home or business as an act of solidarity for health care workers who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is just one way I can show our nurses and doctors we care,” Jamerill Ratcliff tells inForney.com. “The other is prayer. I want them know they are in my prayers day and night.”
Ratcliff has a big white bow on her front door.
