KAUFMAN, Texas — Kaufman County Economic Development Corporations are hosting a job fair on Friday, May 6 from 11 AM – 7 PM at 607 E. Fair Street, in Kaufman, Texas.
Economic Development Corporations from Terrell, Kaufman, Forney, Kemp, Mabank and Crandall, working alongside Workforce Solutions of North Central Texas, have put together an amazing opportunity for employers in Kaufman County to be matched with individuals looking for that perfect job close to home.
“Kaufman County is home to many great companies that are hiring right now,” said Ray Dunlap, President Terrell Economic Development Corporation. “We want to help these companies find employees, so we’ve put together this job fair.”
Some of the companies on board so far are Nucor, Texas Health Resources, Smurfit Kappa, Terrell State Hospital, Steve Silver Company, MICA Steelworks, American National Bank, ISDs from Forney, Terrell, Crandall, Kaufman, Mabank and Scurry-Rosser, cities/county, public safety, retail, office and distribution. We’ll also have resource partners available including skills training, childcare, transportation and related needs. There will be a food truck, as well as door prize drawings from companies throughout the day.
Candidates will get the chance to talk directly with recruiters and complete applications on the spot. Some of the types of jobs available are administrative, medical professionals, CDL drivers, welders, maintenance technicians, forklift operators, bankers, stockers, dispatchers, fleet mechanics, diesel mechanics, machine operators, customer service representatives, wire cutters, paint operators and many more.
Interested applicants should polish up their resumes and bring copies with them to 607 E. Fair Street in Kaufman on May 6.