FORNEY, Texas [UPDATED THROUGHOUT] — The Forney Police Department confirms multiple suspects have been detained in connection with a shooting investigation Tuesday evening and ultimately resulted in the arrest of a 17-year-old Forney resident.
At approximately 6:07 p.m., on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, the Forney Police Department responded to the incident involving reported shots fired in the 200 block of Farm-to-Market (FM) 548, near Jack's Quick Stop and Taco Case.
Both the suspect vehicle and the victim's vehicle departed the area in separate vehicles while police were responding. Officers located the suspect vehicle in the 300 block of S. FM 548 and conducted a traffic stop — detaining three adults and two juveniles.
Following investigation, 17-year-old Atravion Smith of Forney, Texas, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
Booking image and bond information were not immediately available as of press.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Forney Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at (972) 564-7600, option 4, or by email at CID@forneytx.gov.
Additionally, tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at (877) 847-7522.