TERRELL, Texas (Editor's Note: This story may contain language that some readers may find offensive. Derogatory slurs have been removed.) — The Dallas Court of Appeals recently upheld a Kaufman County defendant’s conviction and 35-year sentence for driving while intoxicated.
Aaron Dorough was arrested on October 3rd, 2019, by the Terrell Police Department. Dorough, according to police and court testimony, was pulled over for speeding and failed multiple field sobriety tests. A blood draw revealed Mr. Dorough had a blood alcohol level of .18, more than twice the legal limit of .08, according to court documents obtained by inForney.com.
Dorough berated the arrested officer making statements such as “I hope your mother dies in a fucking fire, you fucking [homophobic slur removed]” and “I hope you wreck into a bus full of [slur directed at persons with a disability removed] kids”.
Due to Dorough’s lengthy criminal history, what would normally be a misdemeanor-level DWI offense was elevated to a habitual offender (25-99 year) offense.
A jury trial was held in June 2022 in the Kaufman County Court at Law 2. Dorough was found guilty and sentenced to 35 years. The Defendant later appealed, claiming that his lawyer was ineffective and that he did not understand the possible punishment.
The Dallas Court of Appeals stated that the trial lawyer was not ineffective and that “counsel had a difficult job, with the State introducing evidence of Dorough’s sixteen prior convictions.” The appellate court went on to say that Dorough testified that “I’ve been in the penitentiary ten times," indicating he understood his own criminal history and his possible range of punishment.
Ultimately the court of appeals affirmed the conviction and sentence from the trial court.
"The Court of Appeals affirmed the defendants admission of his 16 prior convictions, which the District Attorney's Office supports because it validates the jury trial verdict," Kaufman County Criminal District Attorney Erleigh Wiley told inForney.com on request. "Affirming his 35-year sentence and sending a clear message."
The case is No. 05-22-00606-CR, AARON MIKYLE DOROUGH, Appellant V. THE STATE OF TEXAS, Appellee, on Appeal from the County Court at Law No. 2 Kaufman County, Texas, Trial Court Cause No. 19-50609-CC2-F.
The Kaufman County District Attorney's Office was represented by Conner Sheets and Sherri Shepherd at trial.