GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — A 6-year-old boy has died and 3- and 4-year-old children are in critical condition of possible carbon monoxide poisoning — police say they are investigating the incident.
At approximately 9:03 a.m., on November 26, 2022, the Gun Barrel City Police Department and fire department responded to a call of possible carbon monoxide poisoning in the 100 block of Garret Lane in the city of Gun Barrel City.
There, emergency personnel discovered four unconscious patients — a 3-year-old female, a 4-year-old male, a 6-year-old male, and a 28-year-old female.
"Police, Fire and EMS immediately attempted life saving measures and all 4 patients were transported via Fire and EMS to UT Health Texas Cedar Creek Lake."
The 6-year-old male succumbed to his injuries and the two other children were transferred to Children's hospital in Fort Worth, Texas, where they were last listed in critical condition, according to police. The adult female is expected to recover.
"The cause of death is under investigation," read a statement from the Gun barrel City Police Department. "We ask that you keep the families of tragic incident in your prayers."
The Gun Barrel City Police Department notified the Henderson County Sheriff's Office and requested and received assistance from the Henderson County Crimes Against Children Taskforce and an investigator with the Henderson County District Attorney's Office.
The Henderson County Crimes Against Children Taskforce is leading the investigation, with assistance from the Gun Barrel City Police Department, stated the department.