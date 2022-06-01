CRANDALL, Texas — The owner of a Taekwondo dojang in Crandall has been arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child, according to jail and judicial records obtained by inForney.com.
47-year-old James Preston Williams was arrested and charged on May 28, 2022, with sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit, a female under the age of 17 made an outcry to Crandall Independent School District staff and police officers of the alleged sexual assault.
The victim, according to the affidavit, was a student at Williams Tae Kwon Do in Crandall and, following a forensic interview conducted at the Kaufman County Children's Advocacy Center, reported at least 24 various sexual acts between herself and Williams between approximately July 1, 2021, and May 17, 2022.
Following her outcry, a sexual assault nurse exam (S.A.N.E.) was conducted and authorities obtained a search warrant of the victim's phone which allegedly contained messages between the victim and Williams, according to the affidavit. An arrest warrant was obtained, based on the information provided in the affidavit, on May 25, 2022.
Williams posted a $25,000 bond, according to jail records, and was released from the Kaufman County Jail on May 28, the same day of his booking.