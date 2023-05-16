GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — An arrest has been made in the Cedar Creek-area murder of Alexis Garoutte, the Henderson County Sheriff's Office announced today.
On April 21, 2023 at approximately 7:20 p.m., the Henderson County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call in reference to a shooting on Sailfish Drive in the Bonita Point Subdivision just outside of the Gun Barrel City city limits. There, according to the sheriff's office, Garoutte was found deceased of apparent gunshot wounds.
Yesterday, at approximately 7:30 p.m., members of the Henderson County Sheriff's Office and Henderson County Tactical Team converged on a residence in the Bonita Point Subdivision and arrested 32-year-old Chaz Taelor White on an arrest warrant charging him with murder. White was taken into custody without incident.
"This investigation continues and there could be more arrests to come in connection with this investigation," stated the department.
Henderson County Sheriff's Office Investigators Wayne Nutt and Kenneth Slaton presented a probable cause affidavit to Henderson County 392nd Judicial District Judge Scott McKee who signed and issued the warrant Monday.
White is being held at the Henderson County Jail on a $2 million bond.
Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact the Henderson County Sheriff's Office at (903)675-5128.