TERRELL, Texas — A beloved and longstanding Terrell shop owner was shot and killed late Friday night, Terrell police confirm.
At approximately 10:56 p.m., on Friday, May 12, 2023, the Terrell Police Department received a 911 call regarding shots fired at 402 Virginia Street — the location of Mom & Pops GAS station, convenience store, and liquor.
Terrell Police Department officers were already in the area, heard the gunfire, and were already searching the vicinity when the 911 call came in to dispatch.
"Due to the quick response, Officers located the suspect attempting to flee south from the location and he was detained, right away," Terrell Police Department Deputy Chief Arley Sansom says. "The suspects’ jacket and gun were located nearby."
Investigators determined the gunfire originated at Mom & Pops where they located the shop owner, 82-year-old Fahed "Pops" Fatayri deceased of apparent gunfire.
Detectives were then able to positively identify the man they had placed into custody using in-store video surveillance and witness statements.
Police identified the alleged suspect as 20-year-old Jamarco Ja Keith Blanton of Dallas, Texas. Blanton has been charged with capital murder and is awaiting arraignment.
Fatayri and his wife, Itadel Fatayri, have owned and operated Mom & Pops in Terrell since 1997.
In 2015, Pops shot a would-be robber in the buttocks, defending Itadel, who was being robbed at gunpoint. Pops, then 75, told inForney.com it wasn't the first time he had to use a gun to fend off an attempted robbery.
"Our prayers go out to the family and friends during this tragic time," stated Sansom.
Fatayri's body was transported to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office.