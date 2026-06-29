Capital Murder Suspect Apprehended in Arizona After Months-Long Manhunt

Published: June 29, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Capital Murder Suspect Apprehended in Arizona After Months-Long Manhunt

The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that Diego Rodriguez, a suspect wanted for capital murder, has been taken into custody. Rodriguez was apprehended in Douglas, Arizona, at approximately 3:00 p.m. on June 26. The arrest marks the conclusion of an extensive, months-long investiga...

Capital Murder Suspect Apprehended in Arizona After Months-Long Manhunt

Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office confirms arrest of Diego Rodriguez

The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that Diego Rodriguez, a suspect wanted for capital murder, has been taken into custody. Rodriguez was apprehended in Douglas, Arizona, at approximately 3:00 p.m. on June 26. The arrest marks the conclusion of an extensive, months-long investigation. According to officials, the operation required significant coordination between various local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. These departments pooled resources and shared intelligence to track the suspect across state lines. Kaufman County Sheriff Bryan Beavers credited the successful apprehension to the persistence of his staff and the cooperation of outside agencies. "Today's arrest is the result of countless hours of investigative work and the unwavering commitment of our deputies, investigators, and law enforcement partners," Sheriff Beavers said. "I want to thank every agency involved for their dedication and cooperation in bringing this suspect into custody. Our thoughts remain with the victim's family as we continue seeking justice in this case." The Sheriff’s Office has not yet released specific details regarding the extradition process or the timeline for when Rodriguez will be returned to Kaufman County to face charges. Officials stated that additional information will be provided to the public as the ongoing investigation permits.

Related Articles

Charged With Assault After a Family Fight in Kaufman County? Here’s What Happens Next
Charged With Assault After a Family Fight in Kaufman County? Here’s What Happens Next

Charged With Assault After a Family Fight in Kaufman County? Here’s What Happens Next

Forney Criminal Defense Lawyer Robert Guest discusses assault cases in Kaufman County.

June 29, 2026 Read More
Mabank Community Mourns Loss of Fire Chief Charlie Woodard
Mabank Community Mourns Loss of Fire Chief Charlie Woodard

Mabank Community Mourns Loss of Fire Chief Charlie Woodard

The community of Mabank is in mourning following the tragic death of Fire Chief Charlie Woodard, who was struck and killed by a vehicle while directing traffic late Saturday night. The incident occurred in the 700 block of West Mason Street at approximately 10:30 p.m., shortly after the conclusion o...

June 29, 2026 Read More
Ask the Expert: What to Do When Kaufman County Detective Calls To Get "Your Side of the Story"
Ask the Expert: What to Do When Kaufman County Detective Calls To Get "Your Side of the Story"

Ask the Expert: What to Do When Kaufman County Detective Calls To Get "Your Side of the Story"

June 27, 2026 Read More
INFORNEY LEGAL NEWS - Will a 50/50 Week-On/Week-Off Custody Schedule Work in Kaufman County Courts?
INFORNEY LEGAL NEWS - Will a 50/50 Week-On/Week-Off Custody Schedule Work in Kaufman County Courts?

INFORNEY LEGAL NEWS - Will a 50/50 Week-On/Week-Off Custody Schedule Work in Kaufman County Courts?

June 26, 2026 Read More
Forney Firefighters Honored for Life-Saving Response During Cardiac Emergency
Forney Firefighters Honored for Life-Saving Response During Cardiac Emergency

Forney Firefighters Honored for Life-Saving Response During Cardiac Emergency

At the Forney City Council meeting held this past Tuesday, six members of the Forney Fire Department were formally recognized for their decisive actions during a medical emergency earlier this spring. The team received the department’s Life Saving Award for their performance during a cardiac arrest ...

June 26, 2026 Read More
Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Recovers $409,000 in Stolen Property; One Suspect in Custody
Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Recovers $409,000 in Stolen Property; One Suspect in Custody

Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Recovers $409,000 in Stolen Property; One Suspect in Custody

FORNEY, Texas — The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) successfully executed a search warrant Tuesday, June 10, 2026, resulting in the recovery of more than $409,000 worth of stolen property and the arrest of one individual.The operation, which stemmed from an ongoing investigation into regional...

June 26, 2026 Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
×