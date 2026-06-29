Capital Murder Suspect Apprehended in Arizona After Months-Long Manhunt

The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that Diego Rodriguez, a suspect wanted for capital murder, has been taken into custody. Rodriguez was apprehended in Douglas, Arizona, at approximately 3:00 p.m. on June 26. The arrest marks the conclusion of an extensive, months-long investiga...

Capital Murder Suspect Apprehended in Arizona After Months-Long Manhunt

Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office confirms arrest of Diego Rodriguez

The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that Diego Rodriguez, a suspect wanted for capital murder, has been taken into custody. Rodriguez was apprehended in Douglas, Arizona, at approximately 3:00 p.m. on June 26. The arrest marks the conclusion of an extensive, months-long investigation. According to officials, the operation required significant coordination between various local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. These departments pooled resources and shared intelligence to track the suspect across state lines. Kaufman County Sheriff Bryan Beavers credited the successful apprehension to the persistence of his staff and the cooperation of outside agencies. "Today's arrest is the result of countless hours of investigative work and the unwavering commitment of our deputies, investigators, and law enforcement partners," Sheriff Beavers said. "I want to thank every agency involved for their dedication and cooperation in bringing this suspect into custody. Our thoughts remain with the victim's family as we continue seeking justice in this case." The Sheriff’s Office has not yet released specific details regarding the extradition process or the timeline for when Rodriguez will be returned to Kaufman County to face charges. Officials stated that additional information will be provided to the public as the ongoing investigation permits.