FORNEY, Texas — A man wanted on a capital murder warrant out of Dallas County was arrested in Forney and rushed to a Dallas hospital due to an approximate four-day-old gunshot wound.
Kaufman County Precinct 2 Constable Jason Johnson says his office was called to assist the Dallas County Sheriff's Office in executing the arrest warrant due to the suspects possible connections to the Forney-area.
Working a tip, and with the assistance of the Forney Police Department, Johnson says a felony traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. Police believed the suspect, identified as Brandon Munez, was a passenger in that vehicle.
Munez was in the vehicle and taken into custody without further incident. He was found to have a gunshot wound, possibly obtained during the capital murder incident for which he was wanted, on his left forearm.
With a police escort, and an officer onboard, Munez was taken by CareFlite ambulance to Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Texas, for treatment where he will remain in custody until his transfer to the Kaufman County Jail.
Details on the initial capital murder incident were not immediately available from the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.