FORNEY, Texas — City of Forney's City Attorney and Chief Prosecutor Jennifer "Jenni" Barnes Smith was arrested yesterday and charged with driving while intoxicated in Rockwall County, according to court records obtained by inForney.com.
Smith was booked into the Rockwall County Jail on May 17, 2023, on the charge of driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of greater than or equal to 0.15. The legal BAC limit in Texas is 0.08.
According to court records, the Rockwall County Sheriff's Office made the arrest, though other details on the incident were not available.
Court records also indicate Smith was arrested earlier this year, on March 12, 2023, by the Fate Police Department and charged with public intoxication. She was released the same day on that charge on a personal recognizance bond.
Smith was first appointed as the interim city manager for the City of Forney on December 13, 2021. She was later unanimously appointed to retain the permanent role as the city's attorney and chief prosecutor on April 5, 2022.
This is a developing story.