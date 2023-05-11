CRANDALL, Texas — The Crandall Police Department is seeking assistance from the public identifying an alleged aggravated robbery suspect.
According to the department, during the early morning hours of May 11, 2023, the offender allegedly committed an aggravated robbery at the Texas Pride-Exxon gas station and convenience store on Farm-to-Market (FM) 741 in the Heartland area.
"The offender is a black male approximately 5'05" wearing a black Nike shirt," stated the department.
The owner of Texas Pride is offering an award of $500 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect, says the department.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crandall Police Department Detective Massey at (972) 427-3767 or the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at (877) 847-7522 or kaufmancountycrimestoppers.org.