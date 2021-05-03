CRANDALL, Texas — A Crandall woman was knocked unconscious after discovering her vehicle being burglarized early Monday morning— police are now working to identify the alleged suspect(s).
The incident occurred at approximately 2:45 a.m., on Monday, May 3, 2021, on Creekview Circle in Crandall.
The victim, Misty, the owner of Misty's Sweet Treats in Crandall, tells inForney.com she was about to load her vehicle for the bakery and to babysit her grandbaby before work when she observed her vehicle being burglarized in her driveway.
"The victim confronted the offender in the vehicle and after a brief struggle an unknown offender struck the victim from behind," Crandall Police Department Chief Forrest Frierson told inForney.com in response to a request for information.
Misty says she got a few hits on the suspect before she was knocked unconscious and awoke a short time later under her car.
The offender who the the victim observed in the vehicle was described as a white male with blonde hair, approximately 17 to 20 years old. Misty says he left behind a Nike-brand slide — but not before they rummaged through her vehicle and stole her purse.
Though Misty was banged up from the incident, the show must go on at the bakery as they prepare for a busy week with Mother's Day, Teacher Appreciation Week, and Mayfest in Seagoville — asking her customers to please be patient.
Meanwhile, Frierson says detectives are working a few leads in the case to identify the alleged suspect(s).
"Detectives are working on getting citizen video surveillance and following up on a few leads," he said.
Anyone with information on this case, or available surveillance video from the surrounding area during the time of the robbery, is asked to contact Crandall Police Department Detective Jeremy Jones at (972) 427-3767 ext. 205.
At 245am this morning I was assaulted in my driveway at my home. My purse was stolen and car was rummaged through. He.is...Posted by Misty's Sweet Treats on Monday, May 3, 2021