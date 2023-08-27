ROCKWALL, Texas — Disney's Hannah Montana star Mitchel Musso was arrested in Rockwall for public intoxication and theft, among other charges, according to the Rockwall County Jail's booking page.
Musso, who became famous for his role playing Oliver Oken on Hannah Montana, is originally from Rockwall and currently lists an address in Little Elm, records show.
The incident occurred on August 26, 2023.
According to TMZ, quoting the Rockwall Police Department, police responded to a disturbance at a local hotel after Musso allegedly stole something from the hotel's food market and then began acting belligerent.
Musso was found to have several outstanding traffic violations in Rockwall including expired registration, failure to display DL, and violating a promise to appear. Musso now faces the additional on-view charges for theft and public intoxication.