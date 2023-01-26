KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — A Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter located over $270,000 in stolen property during aerial patrol last week, according to a statement from the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office.
On January 17, 2023, a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter was on aerial patrol when it received information on possible stolen items at a property around County Road 141 in Kaufman County.
Pilots observed possible stolen items from the air and notified the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators and deputies with the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office responded to the location and located two Kubota skid steers and two stolen vehicles — a recovery value of $271,186.75, according to the sheriff's office.
Investigators later obtained five theft warrants and, on January 23, 2023, arrested on adult male in connection with the case. Police did not identify him in their release Thursday.