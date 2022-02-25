FORNEY, Texas — An alleged Euless homicide suspect who fled to Forney was apprehended following key efforts from Kaufman County Sheriff's Office deputies in coordination with the Mid-Cities Drug Task Force.
During the overnight hours of February 10th and 11th, a Kaufman County Sheriff's Office deputy on patrol received information from the Mid-Cities Drug Task Force, which includes the cities of Grapevine, Euless, Bedford, and Hurst, stating a person involved in a shooting in Euless was traveling into Forney.
Mid-Cities Drug Task Force members were tracking an active cell phone ping associated with the alleged suspect.
The deputy located the suspect vehicle, described as a silver Dodge Charger, in the Travis Ranch area. After conducting a license plate check through security camera systems, the deputy learned the vehicle had not left the area.
A supervisor was notified and additional deputies arrived to assist in locating the vehicle. Once located, the Mid-Cities Drug Task Force was notified of its location.
"The deputies monitored the vehicle formulating a plan if the vehicle were to leave the location prior to the Task Force arrival," read a statement from he Kaufman County Sheriff's Office. "Shortly after the Task Force arrived the wanted suspect entered the vehicle and began to drive away from the location. The suspect drove through the neighborhood with the Task Force close by as the deputies closed in behind the suspect."
A felony traffic stop was conducted and the suspect, identified by Euless police as 22-year-old Elijah Royal, was taken into custody without further incident.
Royal was transported to the Kaufman County Law Enforcement Center where he was booked in for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and active warrants out of the Crowley Police Department and the Arlington Police Department.
According to the Euless Police Department, Royal is accused of shooting 19-year-old Lamonte Watkins at an apartment complex on East Ash Lane at approximately 5:37 p.m. on February 10, 2022. Watkins later succumb to his injuries at an area hospital and Royal was charged with capital murder.
“After the suspect was taken into custody, we were able to form a plan for the evidence custody, arrange a suspect interview, and attempt to search the residence the suspect came from for a murder weapon," stated the task force supervisor, according to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office. "Without the hours of assistance from the KCSO supervisor and his deputies none of this would have been possible."
"We worked through many issues to make sure this case was done correctly for prosecution. The KCSO supervisor and his deputies were extremely professional and helped in everything that we needed." continued the statement. "I just wanted to recognize and commend their outstanding efforts, assistance, and leadership. Overall, the KCSO supervisor and his deputies did an outstanding job, and their efforts were very much appreciated."
Royal has since been transferred to the Tarrant County Jail where he is being held on a $500,000 bond.