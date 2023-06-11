GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — A crash involving two vehicles on Farm-to-Market (FM) 317, approximately 3.5 miles east of Athens, Texas, resulted in the death of a teenage pedestrian.
The incident occurred on June 11, 2023, at 2:37 a.m.
The crash involved a 2021 Kia Rio, driven by Chance Tyler Barnhart, a 19-year-old male from Athens, Texas, and a 2008 Dodge Charger driven by Samuel Bautista, also 19 years old and from Athens, Texas. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and sustained minor injuries. Barnhart was transported to UT Health in Athens and later released, while Bautista was treated at the scene and released.
The pedestrian, identified as 17-year-old Haylie Grimes from Gun Barrel City, Texas, tragically lost her life in the collision. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Tonya Norris.
According to preliminary Texas Department of Public Safety investigation findings, the Kia Rio was traveling west on FM 317 ahead of the Dodge Charger. A pedestrian was standing on the westbound shoulder, engaged in conversation with the driver of a partially stopped vehicle in the westbound lane. The Dodge Charger proceeded to enter the eastbound lane, disregarding a no passing zone, and came to a stop. However, the Kia Rio failed to maintain control of its speed and collided with Dodge Charger, as well as the pedestrian who was crossing the westbound lane to join the Dodge Charger.
While at UT Health Athens, Barnhart submitted a voluntary blood draw. He was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter, a second-degree felony, and booked into the Henderson County Jail. Barnhart is awaiting arraignment, therefore bond information was not available as of press.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and no further details are currently available.