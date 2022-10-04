MESQUITE, Texas — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) continues to seek leads and information from the public in an effort to identify an unknown bank robbery suspect who robbed a Mesquite bank earlier this year.
The robbery occurred on January 3, 2022, at the 1st Convenience Bank inside the Wal-Mart at 2275 Gus Thomasson Road.
There, according to the FBI, an unknown black male approached the teller window and presented a small, revolver-style pistol and demanded money. The unknown suspect then fled the bank on foot and into a nearby neighborhood.
The man, who authorities say should be considered armed and dangerous, is described as approximately 5'7", medium build, in his late 20s. He wore a gray hoodie-style sweatshirt, finger-less gloves, a black beanie, and black pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI Dallas Violent Crimes Task Force at (972) 559-5000. Additionally, tipsters can remain anonymous and eligible to receive a reward up to $5,000 by providing tips to the Crime Stoppers of North Texas at (877) 373-TIPS.