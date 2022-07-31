KAUFMAN, Texas — Fire investigators are seeking assistance from the public locating the driver of a vehicle who was seen pulling a burning trailer which triggered grass fires and nearby residential evacuations on Sunday.
Shortly after noon, nine homes were evacuated along County Road 151 and County Road 151A as a precaution due to three separate fires which fire investigators say were triggered by a vehicle pulling a burning trailer.
The driver "left a path of destruction" before abandoning the burning trailer and fleeing the scene, according to county officials.
According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fires, with an incident name of Kaufman South, consumed approximately 20 acres. As of last update, just after 5:30 p.m., the fires were reported to be 80% contained.
The evacuation orders have since been lifted and no injuries were reported.
The fires are still under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact fire investigators at (469) 376-4110.