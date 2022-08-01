FORNEY, Texas — Sever Forney-area businesses in a strip center on Farm-to-Market (FM) 548 were locked out this morning after authorities say the property owners have failed to properly install a septic system — resulting in raw sewage being seeping into a nearby field.
Kaufman County Precinct 2 Constable Jason Johnson says the issue has been ongoing since December 2021, prompting his office to request and obtain a restraining order forcing the closure of the businesses until the property owner abates the issue and has a legally permitted OSSF septic system installed.
"Raw sewage was being seeped into an open field area in violation of Kaufman County ordinance, state law, and Federal Environmental Protection Agency regulations," stated Johnson. "This Order will remain in effect until the public nuisance is abated and the buildings have a legally permitted OSSF septic system as requested in the application for a temporary restraining order."
The businesses closed were located in the 13900-14000 block of FM 548 and included the Gateway Mart, Cutter’s Gentlemen Lounge, Wigs and Beauty, Southern Social Eatery, Vape n Smoke, Beauty Bar, and Sofia Nails & Spa.
Deputies with the Precinct 2 Constable's Office served the restraining order last Friday and returned to give notification to the tenants and subsequently locked out the businesses.
Johnson says a septic system was previously installed at the location but was found to be in violation and had inadequate capacity which caused additional seepage of raw sewage.
"For those reasons, and for the health and safety of the residents, all businesses will remain closed until such time as compliance is reached," continued Johnson. "Criminal charges may also be forthcoming.”