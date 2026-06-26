Forney Firefighters Honored for Life-Saving Response During Cardiac Emergency

Published: June 26, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Forney Firefighters Honored for Life-Saving Response During Cardiac Emergency

At the Forney City Council meeting held this past Tuesday, six members of the Forney Fire Department were formally recognized for their decisive actions during a medical emergency earlier this spring. The team received the department’s Life Saving Award for their performance during a cardiac arrest ...

Forney Firefighters Honored for Life-Saving Response During Cardiac Emergency

City Council Recognizes First Responders

At the Forney City Council meeting held this past Tuesday, six members of the Forney Fire Department were formally recognized for their decisive actions during a medical emergency earlier this spring. The team received the department’s Life Saving Award for their performance during a cardiac arrest call on April 26.

A Coordinated Effort

The personnel honored included Captain Colt Risher, Driver Jordan Allen, and Firefighters Garret Aldaz, Tristin Williams, Carson Cox, and Stanford Hamm. According to department reports, the crew arrived on the scene and immediately initiated advanced life support measures. The responders’ clinical precision and teamwork proved critical to the outcome of the incident. By the time the patient was transported to the hospital, he had regained a pulse and was alert and communicative. "Congratulations to these firefighters on this well-deserved recognition," said a representative. The recognition serves as a reminder of the vital role local first responders play in the daily safety of the Forney community. The department continues to emphasize the importance of early intervention in medical emergencies, noting that the successful outcome in this case was a direct result of the crew's immediate and effective response.

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