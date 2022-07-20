FORNEY, Texas — A Forney man has been arrested and is facing multiple third-degree felony possession of child pornography charges, this after a investigators executed an arrest and search warrants earlier today.
Early Wednesday morning, July 20, 2022, the Forney Police Department arrested 39-year-old Christopher Layton, of Forney, Texas, and charged him with two counts of possession of child pornography.
At approximately 8:20 a.m., following his arrest, investigators obtained and executed search warrants for Layton's residence in the 1500 block of Wyler Drive in Forney.
"Layton was arrested without incident and was transported to the Forney Jail where he awaits arraignment. No bond has been set," stated the Forney Police Department. "Further charges are pending."
A booking photo was not available as of press. This is a developing story.
