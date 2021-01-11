FORNEY, Texas — A Forney man was arrested during a drug trafficking investigation and subsequent search warrant execution, according to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office.
The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office had been investigating drug trafficking at a residence in the 11000 block of Walnut Lane when, at approximately 4 a.m., on Friday, January 8, 2021, investigators obtained and executed a search warrant at the residence.
Investigators located and seized approximately 595 grams of THC wax, approximately 267 grams of THC oil, approximately 10.5 pounds of marijuana, and $35,777 in U.S. Currency. Additionally, investigators seized three firearms, one of which was reported stolen.
20-year-old Brayden Scott of Forney, Texas, was arrested and booked into the Kaufman County Jail. Scott was charged with theft of a firearm, a state-jail felony; manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 2 or 2A greater than or equal to 400 grams, a first-degree felony; manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penatly group 2 or 2A greater than or equal to four grams; and delivery of marijuana between five and 50 pounds, a second-degree felony.
Scott subsequently posted and was released on bonds totaling $255,000.