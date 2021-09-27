FORNEY, Texas — A Forney man was convicted and sentenced to 40 years for continuous sexual abuse of young child and online solicitation of a minor.
34-year-old Kyle Landon Turner was convicted and sentenced by a jury following a four-day trial, which began September 23, 2021, before Kaufman County 86th District Court Judge Casey Blair.
Turner was originally arrested in October 2018 as police investigated charges for online solicitation of a minor, a third-degree felony.
At the time of his initial arrest, police notified the public that Turner may have victimized other minors. And, two months later, in December 2018, police announced an additional charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child against Turner after another victim was identified.
Turner was indicted by a grand jury on both charges on February 22, 2019.
During the punishment phase of Turner's trial, he faced 25 years to 99 years or life in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice on the first-degree felony charge of continous sexual abuse of a young child and 2 to 10 years on the third-degree felony charge of online solicitation of a minor. Following deliberation, the jury assessed Turner's sentence at 40 years and 10 years on the charges, respectively. Additionally, he will be required to register as a sex offender for life.
“Kyle Turner was the neighbor next door, who preyed on the innocence of the children he pretended to help," stated Kaufman County Criminal District Attorney Erleigh Wiley. "Kaufman County jurors sent a message today that they will not tolerate this kind of behavior in our county.”
Additional from the Kaufman County Criminal District Attorney's Office:
Criminal District Attorney Wiley wants to commend the efforts of her prosecutors, staff, and law enforcement who unfailing prosecute cases involving children that are victims of crime. Assistant Criminal District Attorneys Heather Ragsdale and Valerie Tabor led the prosecution and District Attorney Investigator Daniel Hargrove assisted. We would like to recognize the Forney Police Department’s Detective Justin Klosterman and Sergeant Shane Prewitt, Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Richard Moosebrugger, Garland Police Department Detective Tony Godwin, the Kaufman County Children’s Advocacy Center, the Van Zandt County Children’s Advocacy Center, and other state agencies that assisted with the prosecution of this case and helped send a clear message that crimes against children are not tolerated in Kaufman County.