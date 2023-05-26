FORNEY, Texas — A Forney mother has been indicted on three capital murder charges in the stabbing deaths of three of her children at an Ellis county home earlier this year.
25-year-old Shamaiya Hall of Forney, Texas, was arrested on March 3, 2023, after allegedly stabbing her five children who were staying with a relative at a residence in Italy, Texas.
Hall was additionally indicted on two counts of attempted capital murder in connection with her two children who survived the attack.
Prosecutors announced their intent to seek the death penalty in the case.
According to police, on the day of the incident, a Texas Child Protective Services investigator conducted a visit at a home in the 300 block of Harris Street in Italy after learning Hall was conducting an unsupervised visit with her children who had previously been removed from her custody by the state.
"During that visit, the CPS Investigator made the decision to remove the children from the home," read a statement from the Ellis County Sheriff's Office, at that time.
At approximately 4 p.m., that same CPS investigator called 911 for assistance. Upon arrival by the Italy Police Department at 4:05 p.m., officers discovered five critically injured children.
Three of the children were declared deceased at the residence — Legend Chappell, 6, Alayiah Martin, 5, and Ayden Martin, 5. The two other children, ages 4 and 13 months, were seriously wounded and transported to a area hospitals for treatment.
Hall remains jailed at the Ellis County Jail on bonds totaling $10 million.