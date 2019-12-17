FORNEY, Texas — The Forney Police Department arrested a man in connection with a fatal east Texas home invasion robbery.
On Sunday, December 15, 2019, at approximately 1:52 p.m., Longview police were dispatched to the 1400 block of East Fairmont Street for a reported robbery. There, the victim told police that three individuals knocked on his door, robbed him, and then fled the scene. As they fled, the victim told police he fired several rounds from a handgun at the suspect vehicle, possibly striking the suspect vehicle.
Police say the same vehicle was linked to an incident in Overton, Texas.
"As police investigated further they were able to determine that one of the occupants of the car used in the robbery, identified as 26-year-old LaDarius Breon Dockins Bell, of Tyler, was struck by gunfire," read a statement from the Longview Police Department.
Sunday afternoon, Bell was discovered dumped on the side of the road on Farm-to-Market (FM) 2089, suffering a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Smith County Sheriff's Office. Bell was later pronounced deceased at an area hospital.
A be-on-the-lookout notification was sent to area law enforcement agencies.
On Sunday night, responding to reports of a suspicious vehicle with a broken back window at the 7-11 located on U.S. Highway 80, the Forney Police Department arrested a man who was later identified as one sought by police in connection with the fatal home invasion.
Working with the Longview Police Department, the sheriff's office says a female suspect was later arrested at a Dallas hotel.
The Longview Police Department, which has taken over the investigation due to the shooting occurring in their jurisdiction, says the investigation remains ongoing.