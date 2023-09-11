FORNEY, Texas — On Friday morning, September 8, 2023, the Forney Police Department responded to an injury report involving a child at a local elementary school within the Forney Independent School District (ISD).
The severity of the injuries, which appeared to be recent, led to the child being transported to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment.
The Forney PoliceDepartment, in collaboration with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, were able to ensure the safety of the injured child and other children within the same household.
The investigation led to the arrest of two individuals, identified as James Richard II and Syasandrea Conroy, both residents of Forney. Richard was taken into custody at 1:45 p.m., followed by Conroy at 3:29 p.m.
The pair were booked into the City of Forney Jail on charges of Injury to a Child, a first-degree felony under Penal Code 22.04.
The Forney Police Department expressed gratitude to the staff of the Forney ISD, Forney ISD Police Department, Forney Fire Department, Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, and the local hospital for their assistance in ensuring the safety of the children and the successful apprehension of the suspects.
The investigation is still ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming.
"The safety and security of children are of the utmost importance, we ask the community to please come forward and report if you suspect abuse of any kind," read a statement from the department.