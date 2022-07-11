FORNEY, Texas — The Forney Police Department is seeking assistance from the public identifying alleged suspects in a theft investigation.
The department released images of the two exiting the Walmart store location in Forney on June 20, 2022, and pictures of a Volvo they are believed to be driving.
If anyone has any additional information about this or any other incident, please contact the Forney Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 972-552-6339. You can also leave information anonymously at Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at 877-847-7522 or at http://kaufmancountycrimestoppers.org/ and if that information leads to an arrest, a reward could be granted to the caller.