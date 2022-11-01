FORNEY, Texas — The Forney Police Department is investigating an early morning shots fired incident.
At approximately 1:27 a.m., on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, the Forney Police Department received 911 calls reporting gunshots in the 400 block of Southlake Drive.
"No injuries were reported, and it appears this was an isolated incident," stated the Forney Police Department. "This is an active and ongoing investigation."
Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact the Forney Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division by phone at (972) 564- 7600, opt #4, or by email at CID@forneytx.gov.
Additionally, information can be submitted anonymously to the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at (877) 847-7522, or http://kaufmancountycrimestoppers.org. If that information leads to an arrest, a reward could be granted to the caller.