FORNEY, Texas — The Forney Police Department is seeking the public's assistance identifying persons of interest in an ongoing credit card skimming investigation.
The Forney Police Department has been actively investigating multiple reports of credit card skimmers in the Forney area.
Earlier today, the department issued a statement alerting area residents to the skimmers and offered tips to identify possible skimming equipment.
"Please be sure to check the card readers for any suspicious markings or if the machine looks bulky, some will cause your card to stick or catch when trying to swipe it as well," advised the Forney Police Department — signs which could be potential indicators of a skimming device.
By exercising caution and reporting any suspicious findings, community members can help prevent financial crimes and safeguard their personal information. The department would like to remind residents to remain vigilant when using card readers, particularly at gas stations and ATMs.
Anyone with information on the identities of the persons of interest are asked to contact the Forney Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 972-552-6297.
Additionally, tipsters can remain anonymous and possibly eligible for a cash reward by submitting tips to the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers by calling 877-847-7522 or visiting the website http://kaufmancountycrimestoppers.org/.