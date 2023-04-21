FORNEY, Texas — The Forney Police Department is seeking assistance from the public identifying a person of interest based on recovered personal property in an ongoing burglary investigation.
Around 8 a.m., the Forney Police Department responded to reports of a burglary of a habitation in the 500 block of Brazos Street.
There, police recovered some personal property potentially belonging to a person of interest who was described as a young white male, approximately 5'10", wearing no shoes, a red shirt, and tan shorts. The person of interest was described as possibly carrying a black and blue backpack.
Police recovered a red Honda Racing bicycle, a black Outdoor brand backpack, Croc or Croc-like black shoes/sliders, and a fishing pole in the area, believed to belong to the person of interest.
A search of the area was conducted for approximately an hour before it was determined the person of interest was believed to be no lounger in the area.
Police are now asking anyone who may recognize the personal property or are familiar with the person of interest's description to contact the Forney Police Department at (972) 564-7600. Additionally, anyone who may have video surveillance in the area are asked to review their recordings for a person matching the description. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contact the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at (877) 847-7522.