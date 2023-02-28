FORNEY, Texas — The Forney Police Department is seeking the public's assistance identifying persons of interest in an ongoing shooting investigation at a local convenience store.
"The subjects are persons of interest in an ongoing investigation," read a statement from the Forney Police Department.
On Friday, February 24, 2023, at approximately 5:25 p.m., the Forney Police Department received 911 calls of a shooting at the Murphy's gas station located in the 800 block of U.S. Highway 80. Additionally, Forney police received calls of a shooting victim at Xpress Travel, located at 120 U.S. Highway 80.
Upon arrival at both locations, police determined both incidents were connected.
A 49-year-old black male was located at the Xpress Travel with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. That man was transported to a hospital in critical condition, as of last check on the day of the incident. His latest condition is unknown.
At Murphy's, police say a Hispanic male was detained for questioning. As of press, police have not said if that male was charged in connection with the shooting.
"It is believed this is an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to the community," stated the department.
Anyone with information on the shooting incident of the persons of interest are asked to contact the Forney Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at (972) 552-6297.
Additionally, tipsters can remain anonymous, and also eligible for a cash reward, by submitting information with the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at (877) 847-7522 or at http://kaufmancountycrimestoppers.org.