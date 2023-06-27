FORNEY, Texas — Four juveniles have been arrested and charged in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries in and around the Devonshire and Windmill Farms areas north and east of the Forney city limits, according to Kaufman County Precinct 2 Constable Jason Johnson.
Johnson says the offenses mainly occurred on Canterbury Lane in the Devonshire neighborhood, the Charleston Drive and Calico Lane area in Windmill Farms, and at the Parc at Windmill Farms apartments.
Additionally, Johnson says, while numerous vehicle burglaries were reported, attempted burglary of a vehicle is also considered an offense and should be reported to law enforcement. Police are seeking victims of both offenses and asking area residents to review their home surveillance systems.
Leading to the arrests, an alert homeowner observed the subjects on his home security system and alerted 911. And, a passersby observed the subjects as well and called 911.
"Pct#2 has been utilizing every resource available, increasing patrol coverage, moving patrol deputies around, and including having administrators come back out and work the street which recently included our Chief Deputy and Lieutenant," stated Johnson. "Boots on the ground means boots on the ground and we all do our part."
"Using old school tactics one of the administrator was able to apprehend all 4 subjects without incidents. The subjects matched the descriptions and upon further investigations it was determined that the subjects committed offenses in the Parc Apartments, Charleston and Calico area, using an orange color Dodge Charger."
All of the juveniles were born in 2008, according to Johnson, and have been booked into juvenile detention facilities in East Texas.
"Pct#2 is determined to enforce the zero tolerance program regardless of age," he said. "We will continue to patrol and utilize every resource to safe guard our community."
Anyone with information on the investigation, available video footage, unreported offenses — even if an unsuccessful burglary was captured on camera — and those with any video footage of the orange Dodge Charger are asked to contact the Constable's office at (469) 376-4500.