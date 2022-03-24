KAUFMAN, Texas — The Kaufman Police Department issued a Neighborhood Crime Alert on Thursday warning of a rise in gas thefts.
"If the cost to fill up our gas tanks is not painful enough for all of us now we are receiving reports of gas thefts are on the rise," read the alert, in part, from the department.
The theft methods have ranged from siphoning gas from residents' gas tanks to drilling of gas tanks — which renders the tanks damaged and unusable, costing victims anywhere from $500 to $1,000 to replace the tank, according to the department.
"We recommend that people park in their garages if you have one and if possible, or, in well-lit areas," stated the department. "Purchase and use a locking fuel cap for your vehicle(s) if possible."
Residents are also encouraged to always lock vehicles and report any suspicious activity.