TERRELL, Texas — District Attorney Erleigh Norville Wiley announced today the conviction of Michael Donell Glover, 64, for Aggravated Robbery, a first-degree felony offense. On April 8, 2022, a grand jury indicted Glover of the charge.
On June 7, 2023, a jury found Glover guilty Aggravated Robbery. Due to the Habitual Offender Statute, his prior felony convictions mandated that Glover face a sentence of 25 to 99 years or Life in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Division for the charge. Glover elected to have the Judge assess punishment, and the Honorable Casey Blair, of the 86th District Court, sentenced Michael Glover to Life in the penitentiary. The Court sent a clear message that habitual offenders will not be tolerated in Kaufman County.
The prosecution was led by Assistant District Attorneys Sheri Shepherd and Leslie Odom and was assisted by District Attorney Investigator Walter Hughey and Trial Paralegal Reyna Huerta. Erleigh Norville Wiley, the Criminal District Attorney of Kaufman County, stated “We will not allow violent criminals to go unpunished in Kaufman County.”
We would like to recognize the Terrell Police Department, and specifically Officers Michael Anders and David Bridges, that assisted with the prosecution of this case and their help to send a clear message that crimes of this nature are not tolerated in Kaufman County.