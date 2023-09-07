FATE, Texas — A "Great Value Brand"-lookin graffitist is being sought by the Fate Department of Public Safety after police say he defaced public murals in their downtown district.
"Hey Fate, recently our beautiful downtown "Fate Brought Us Here" mural was tagged with graffiti, as well as a few other locations around town," stated the City of Fate.
"...if you recognize the Great Value Brand 'artist' pictured below in all black with a gray backpack encourage him to get back to art class and leave our public spaces alone," continued the statement, in part, from the city.
The original artist who painted the "Fate Brought Us Here" mural, Caleb Jacks restored the original mural and assisted the city in cleaning other affected areas.
"We are so thankful for muralist Caleb Jacks who restored it to it's original glory, while we are working to get the other areas repaired too," stated the city.
If you know the identity of this budget graffitist or witness other graffiti around town you are asked to contact the Fate DPS non-emergency number 972-772-7994 to report.