EUSTACE, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is seeking a suspect who allegedly burglarized a residence, set it on fire, and fled the scene.
This morning, the Henderson County Sheriff's Office responded to the burglary in progress in Allen Ranch outside of the Eustace area of Henderson County — just southeast of Kaufman County.
Before the deputies' arrival at the residence, the sheriff's office says the residence was set on fire.
"The Sheriff’s Office and the Henderson County Fire Marshals Office are actively working the case," stated the sheriff's office.
Anyone with information on this case or can identify the alleged suspect or vehicle are asked to call the Henderson County Sheriff's Office at (903) 675-5128. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward by contacting the Henderson County Crime Stoppers at 800-545-TIPS.