TALTY, Texas — The Kaufman County Fire Marshal is investigating how the vehicle of Kaufman county’s chief felony prosecutor was ignited into flames on Thursday night.
At approximately 9:45PM Thursday evening, Shelton Gibbs, Assistant District Attorney and Chief prosecutor for the 86th district, was traveling along FM 148 in Talty when he noticed the back end of his car was on fire.
Gibbs was in the vehicle alone and sustained no injuries while pulling the vehicle over and evacuating before it was completely engulfed in flames.
“I am so thankful that no one was hurt,” Gibbs says. “I am extremely grateful to the first responders who came to my aid. Those guys never disappoint.”
Gibbs was returning from a “Meet the Candidates” event hosted by the Kaufman County Republican Women’s group at North Forney High School. Gibbs is currently running for 422nd District Judge to replace Judge Mike Chitty, who will retire this year.
“The incident remains an active investigation at this time,” Kaufman County Fire Marshal Randy Richards tells inForney.com.