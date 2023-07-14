MABANK, Texas — A juvenile was arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with a man's shooting death in Mabank yesterday, the department announced today.
On Thursday, July 13, 2023, the Mabank Police Department was dispatched to a shooting in the 1400 block of Pharm Hills in Mabank, Texas — the portion of the city limits in Henderson County.
Upon officers' arrival, an adult male victim was located inside the residence suffering an apparent gunshot wound to the head.
"Officers immediately started life-saving measures to the victim," according to a statement from the department. " The victim was transported to UT Health in Gun Barrel City, where he was pronounced deceased a short time after arrival."
Police identified the deceased male as 24-year-old Peter Parker of Canton, Texas.
Investigators with the Mabank Police Department were able to speak to three other males located in the residence.
One juvenile male was subsequently arrested, transported to a juvenile holding facility and ultimately released to the Van Zandt County Juvenile Detention Center after being booked for second-degree felony manslaughter.