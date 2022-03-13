FORNEY, Texas — A juvenile was hospitalized after being shot during a disturbance in the Forney area earlier today — another juvenile arrested in connection with the shooting.
At approximately 4:55 p.m., on March 13, 2022, the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the 4500 block of Elderberry Street in the Windmill Farms neighborhood northeast of Forney. Area surveillance video captured sounds of gunfire just minutes before 911 calls.
One juvenile had been shot at least once and was transported to an area hospital for treatment — his injuries are non-life threatening and his latest condition report was stable, Kaufman County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Captain Jolie Stewart tells inForney.com.
Police secured at least two possible scenes in the area of Elderberry Street, Reeder Road, and Windmill Farms Boulevard early in the investigation.
At approximately 9 p.m., Windmill Farms Boulevard at Reeder Road, which had been closed due to police locating at lease one spent shell casing, was reopened. Adjacent Elderberry Street was expected to open at approximately 9:30 p.m.
A 16-year-old female was arrested, without incident, in the 4500 block of Elderberry Street Sunday night and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, says Stewart. The juvenile, who was not identified due to her age, also had two prior unrelated outstanding warrants.
Investigators were preparing to execute a search warrant at her residence around 9:30 p.m. and were expected to remain at the scene into the overnight hours.
The Forney Fire Department and CareFlite also initially responded to the scene on reports of an injury. The Precinct 2 Constable's Office also responded to the scene and assisted.
This is a developing story.