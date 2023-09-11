KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The Kaufman County Grand Jury for September 8, 2023, indicted 61 new felony offenses.
In Texas, Grand Juries consist of 12 jurors, 9 of whom must vote to indict a felony case. All indicted defendants are presumed innocent and have the right to request a jury trial to contest the charges.
Grand jury proceedings in Texas are secret, only jurors and the prosecutors are allowed to be present. Defendants do not have the right to present evidence or have a lawyer present before the grand jury. Among the 61 newly indicted cases, there were multiple violent offenses, including
Kiali Robyn Herrington MURDER - 23-10343-86-F
Payton Alexander Brown AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON - 22-10647-86-F
Jeremy Phillip Griggs AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON - 23-10385-86-F
Antraniake Eldridge AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON - 23-70023-86-F
Brandon Scott Smith AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON - 23-10149-422-F
The grand jury indicted multiple crimes against children, including
Juan Jose Lopez INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT - 22-30250-86-F
Julio Hernandez-Cital SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS - 23-10374-422-F
Jaime Manriquez INDECENCY W/A CHILD EXPOSES - 23-10377-422-F
17 felony Driving while intoxicated Cases were indicted, including 12 repeat offender felony DWI cases. In Texas, having two prior DWI convictions makes any new DWI arrest a felony, so the charge is listed as DWI 3rd or more. Those Defendants include-
Amy Nichol Grimemr DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE - 21-50234-CC–F
Gordon Clentell George DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE - 21-50416-CC-F
Derek Shea Hodge DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE - 22-30322-CC-F
Dooley Ray Bowman DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE - 22-50676-CC-F
Edmond David Bechard DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE - 22-60095-CC-F
Joshua Dee Benavides DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE - 23-30279-CC-F
Pricilla Diane Hillmon DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE - 23-50234-CC-F
Chance Paul Ables DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE - 23-50328-CC-F
Mario Adrian Vela DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE - 22-90197-CC2-F
Oscar Antonio Tapia, Jr. DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE - 23-30019-CC2-F
Julio Cesar Rodriguez DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE - 23-30089-CC2-F
Mario Adrian Vela DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE - 23-90035-CC2-F
Driving while intoxicated with a Child under 15 is a felony in Texas. The Grand Jury indicted 5 Defendants for DWI with child including-
Cristina Urbina DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15 - 23-10278-CC2-F
Rodriguez Pina DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15 - 23-30026-CC2-F
Gena Luckett DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15 - 23-50108-CC2-F
Amelia Peralta DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15 - 23-50158-CC2-F
Tareka Kachelle Mahr DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15 - 23-90003-CC2-F